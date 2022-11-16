The Salida and Leadville Ranger districts will be conducting prescribed pile burns on National Forest land beginning in November 2022 and continuing through March 2023.
Piles are made up of small trees, treetops and limbs cut and piled during hazardous fuel management and timbersale projects.
Hazardous fuel reduction projects like these burns are vital for overall environmental health and for public and firefighter safety.
Ignitions will only occur when weather and fuel conditions meet established parameters and when smoke impacts and be managed within state regulations.
Depending on the number of piles, ignition and burn operations may continue for several days or weeks, and fire personnel will monitor the burns until fires are completely extinguished.
The prescribed burns will take place at:
• Railroad Bridge piles – in the vicinity between FS Road 375 E (NNE of Turtle Rock campground) and CR 371
• Cleveland Mountain piles – in the vicinity of county roads 210 and 200
• Poncha Loop piles – southwest of Poncha Pass near FS Road 205
Some amounts of smoke will be unavoidable, and fire managers and prescribed fire specialists carefully look at the proximity of communities to determine the lowest smoke impact on the community during prescribed burning.
Upon ignitions, communities can expect smoke to be visible throughout the Arkansas River and upper San Luis valleys. Smoke may linger over burn areas for a few days following ignitions.
More information about smoke can be found at cdphe.colorado.gov/indoor-air-quality/wood-smoke-and-health.
Follow @PSICC_NF on Twitter, or search #SalidaRD and #LeadvilleRD for up-to-date details on active prescribed fire projects on the Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts.
For more fire resources, please visit fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/fire/?cid=fseprd667411 or https://cutt.ly/7MbGZti
