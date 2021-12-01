A U.S. Forest Service news release has announced the availability of Christmas tree permits for sale through Recreation.gov.
Permits for the Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts are $10 per tree and are not limited by a quota, so will not sell out.
“Selecting and cutting a tree is a fantastic way for families and friends to engage with the forest,” said deputy forest and grassland supervisor Jim Pitts. “It is a great way to make holiday memories together while improving forest health by removing trees from densely populated stands.”
In addition to a purchase page, the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands site provides tips for selecting and cutting trees and other need-to-know information.
Those heading out to harvest a Christmas tree from public lands should take along a printed permit after purchase from the web.
“So much fun. You have a huge area to chose from to cut your tree (please pay attention to the maps provided),” said Carolyn C, a reviewer on the permitting site. “We have a blast doing this and plan on making it a family tradition.”
To buy a permit and review need-to-know info, visit bit.ly/3FXeBVd
