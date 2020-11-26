The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest - Salida Ranger District is selling Christmas tree cutting permits online this year. The permits are $10 each (limit of two per family) with a $2.50 transaction fee. Visit www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/psicc.
To receive permits by mail, send a check or money order along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to: U.S. Forest Service Attn: Christmas Tree Permit, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201.
Trees may be cut District-wide with a few exceptions. Developed recreation sites and Wilderness areas are closed to cutting. Handsaws and axes are the only tools allowed - chainsaws are prohibited.
Remember to wear warm clothes and bring a rope to secure the tree to the vehicle. Also keep in mind that U.S. Forest Service roads are not plowed and some roads close seasonally on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.