Duck race contest offers big prizes
According to information provided by former longtime Buena Vista resident Robert Shutte, the duck races began in 1990 or 1992.
The article, which says the duck races “go as far back as 2003” was not meant to suggest that was when they began.
The duck race started via a local service organization, Schutte said, noting the lead person on the event was Lew Lowe, former president of Collegiate Peaks Bank.
He also said the fall color run started in 1988 as the Bob Baker Memorial Run.
– D.S.
