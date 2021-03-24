The Class 2A top-ranked Demons hit the gridiron for the first time since November 2019 last weekend and brought home a 42-6 victory over No. 6 Manitou Springs.
“First and foremost regardless of the score, the coaches were happy to have the kids on the field after 17 months. The joy in their eyes were priceless,” said Demons coach Matt Flavin.
The Demons and Flatirons academy struggled to a 6-6 ties after the opening quarter, but the Demons hit stride in the second en route to a 36-6 halftime advantage.
“We didn’t get the motor running until the second quarter,” Flavin said. “We started figuring things out.
“Our leadership through the team was wonderful. Younger kids cheering on the sideline and when it was their turn, the older kids were doing the same,” he said. “It was just a perfect night for football. Our team effort is what stuck out to me.
“Our offensive and defensive lines did a great job helping the offense get going and also owning the line of scrimmage.”
Game statistics were not available by press time this week.
The Demons host Roaring Fork at 1 p.m., Saturday for their home opener.
