Buena Vista blew out the rivalry game in the fourth quarter, racking up 24 final points en route to a 47-0 home win over in the season opener Salida Aug. 26.
“The energy was electric, as fans from both north and south Chaffee County filled the Buena Vista High School stadium and flashes of lightning filled the sky, with standing room only on both sides of the field as the county rivalry raged,” The Mountain Mail reported Tuesday.
Salida fumbled its opening snap, jumped offsides on the second play and had the fourth-play punt blocked and recovered in the end zone for a Demon touchdown.
Special teams added another blocked punt for a touchdown and 34-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Phelps contributed rushing and receiving touchdowns and kicker Tam Flowers hit a pair of field goals including a 47-yarder and finished 5-of-6 kicking PATs.
The Demons kick off at 7 p.m., Friday in Bennet.
