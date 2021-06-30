First teammers Luke Reavis and Seth Moss led eight Demons on the Season C all-state football team.
The all-state teams do not make distinction between offense and defense.
The Season C all-state football teams are presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps, according to the CHSSANow.com website.
Teams were created following a lengthy process which included nominations from leagues, and then a vote of head coaches across the state.
Players were placed onto the first team, second team and honorable mention based upon the number of votes they received. In 5A-2A, spots were reserved for linemen and one kicker/punter.
CHSAA does not determine who makes or doesn’t make the team; they are created from the results of the coaches’ vote.
“So happy for the kids that were voted and got some accolades,” Buena Vista coach Matt Flavin said.
“I do know that every one of those kids would take a title as a team, even just one more game, rather than any individual awards,” he said. “We are all a team and our staff is very proud of all of them.”
Named to the all state second team were Haden Camp, Brandan Cattell and Elijah Evans. Kaden McFee, Rylan Norton and Jacob Phelps earned honorable mention.
