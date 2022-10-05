The Demons bounced back with a dominating 42-14 rout of North Fork Friday night, righting two consecutive losses amid a four-game homestand.
“It was very important and needed,” Demons coach Matt Flavon said of winning the last of four straight home games.
“Honestly, I think it was more about us, and how we needed to do things right, all 11 people on the field each time,” he said. “We also needed to remember to have fun and celebrate good plays.”
Buena Vista QB Haden Camp opened scoring in the first quarter with an 11-yard run and Jacob Phelps, following a 30-yard interception return, also scored from the 11 early in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead on two Tam Flowers kicks.
Camp then connected with younger brother Caleb for a 40-yard touchdown pass and 21-0 lead.
After North Fork cut the lead to 21-7 at halftime, Phelps added second halftouchdown runs of 5 and 7 yards and Aman Wingo scored from 22 yards as BV built a 42-7 lead midway through the final quarter.
“I do think the kids fed off of each other and celebrated with every success we had,” Flavin said. “It wasn’t ever one or two players, but everyone. Offensively, it was great seeing them help out the defense finally. I hope we can keep things rolling this week.”
Buena Vista (3-2, 1-1) travels to Meeker Friday.
(0) comments
