Foodshed Alliance is back in McPhelemy Park Sundays bringing local fresh produce, prepared foods, artisan crafts and more.
Formed in 2007, Foodshed Alliance is a nonprofit focused on local agricultural sustainability. Besides hosting farmers’ markets in Salida and Buena Vista for over a decade, the organization has more recently conducted a program called Farmers Feed Chaffee, which helped community members safely access healthy foods during the pandemic.
Mara Gwin was welcoming shoppers at the north end of the park near the pavilion where Victor Andrada was playing acoustic guitar and singing.
Gwin said she was filling in this summer for regular market manager Ally Jacobs, who is recovering from a surgery and working from home. As a Leadville resident, Gwin’s full-time focus is the Lake County Food Access Coalition.
Rick Boucher was promoting Monarch Community Outreach at the market. MCO made a $2,000 contribution to Foodshed Alliance last month, one of the community grants it has been issuing since 2004.
Here’s a breakdown of vendors you’re likely to find any given Sunday until the market’s final day on Oct. 3.
Little Red Hen Bakery
This Salida-based bakery has been around for about 6 years, having started as a cart and later expanded to a bakery space with a brick oven according to employee Sheridan Plummer. A newcomer this season to BV’s farmers’ market, LRH was offering up old-world sourdoughs, pies, muffins and scones.
Bristlecone Bake Shop
Bristlecone is a micro bakery operation located in Alma. Owner Maggie Kraft said she started baking as a kid, then professionally as a pastry chef in 2013. Last year she decided to start selling home-baked items online and at farmers’ markets. Kraft’s table spilled over with sourdough, croissants and brioche. Her items can also be ordered and picked up at the Growing Wild farm-stand on Crossman Avenue Fridays and Saturdays.
Jumpin’ Good Goat Dairy Farm
On the Fourth of July, JGGDF brought a cart full of baby goats to the park. Employee Tate Pullman said to book your tours at their farm on U.S. 24 North sooner rather than later because they’re growing like weeds. Pullman said he fell in love with JGGDF’s artisan cheese after finding their mushroom truffle cheddar at Lettucehead and started working at the farm shortly after. The dairy and creamery has been operated by owner Dawn Jump on a sustainability model since 2008.
Palisade Peaches
Local peaches and apricots, and some Washington cherries, were rolling out of Palisade Peaches’ stand. “Our cherry season’s completely done here in Colorado,” said Russell McBreen. McBreen said his brother, James Sanders, cultivates the fruits sold in the Sunday market as well as the stand on U.S. 24 South across from City Market.
Mexican Tamales Brenda
MTB brings a time-tested family tamale recipe from Colorado Springs. They have branched out from their restaurant location there to farmers’ markets across the state, from Fort Collins to Greely and beyond.
Rama’s Bread
Rama started at Little Red Hen and broke out into his own this summer after a winter full of testing and experimentation. He had baklava, cloud bread rolls made with potato flour and other accent-ingredients, free Turkish tea, and samples of a coconut no-bake pastry he recently invented.
Heart Baker
Becky Hill launched her BV-based baking operation in January and specializes in vegan treats. “It’s been super fun joining the farmers’ markets—such a supportive community,” Hill said. Hill offers unique fun products like Coconut Bacon, No Cheeze-It Crackers and Peanut Butter Chocolate Pillow Cookies to markets and through online ordering.
The Triangle Hat
Touting authentic Vietnamese street food, Thuy Najera and her husband Thomás debuted at Art in the Park and are found exclusively at the BV farmers’ market. For these warmer months they are offering mango pudding, egg rolls and Thai teas, saving hot soups for when it cools down a bit.
Lisa Pearson Designs
Buena Vista resident Lisa Pearson has been producing handcrafted jewelry and macramé at the farmers’ market for about 4 years. She uses a mix of new and gently used materials including semi-precious stones, yarn, fabrics and wood to create a limited production runs of her unique designs.
The Triangle Oasis
Described as a small scale, commercial farm that is socially engaged and driven by purpose, this vendor offers a good variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, honey and sausage. They are partners with Farmers Feed Chaffee and the Leadville Food Pantry.
Gracies Farmstead
Desiree Marceau is a self-taught chef with catering experience. She brought pickled goods, jams, bitters and fermented goods. Her stand also featured boutique body sprays and artisanal pastries.
Sun Mountain Bath Co
Based near Manitou Springs, Beth Knox creates small-batch, hand-crafted bath and body care products. Knox is a yoga teacher and body worker who started her product line based on work with UC Health for cancer treatment patients.
Copper Gulch Design
Silversmith Ed Tuter and his wife Leah have been producing handcrafted jewelry and hand-bags for about 50 years. Tuter worked in BV’s leather business on South Main in the early years. Their products are made from high-quality leather and hand-textured aluminum, brass and copper.
Metalyssa
Alyssa Boland creates hand-woven chainmail accessories including necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The chains are painstakingly put together link by link. “When I’m not doing shows I do it for about 12 hours a day,” said Boland. Find her at the BV farmers’ market at McPhelemy Park but shake her hand at your own risk.
