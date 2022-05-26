Food trucks fill niches in communities large and small. If it seems like there are more trucks this year, you’re probably right.
Here’s a rundown of the food trucks currently licensed in Buena Vista, starting with defending champion the Buena Viking, voted by Times readers as their favorite food truck each year in the annual poll since 2017:Buena Viking
Buena Viking offers a selection of gourmet burgers, sandwiches and fries/tots - lotsa tots – all themed after different Viking terminology. The Viking offers the ability to order online for pickup at www.buenaviking.com
The Buena Viking can be found at 413 E. Main St. behind the Roastery.
Burrito X Fusion
Burrito X Fusion offers a selection of hand-crafted burritos and gourmet cinnamon rolls as well as a few barbecue items. They offer the ability to order ahead for pickup by phone at 719-251-7848 and check out their menu on Facebook at Burrito x Fusion.
The Burrito x Fusion can be found at 549 So. U.S. 24.
High Country BBQ
High Country BBQ offers a selection of barbecue dishes and smoked meats. High Country BBQ does not offer the ability to order ahead. High Country BBQ can be found at 402 So. U.S. 24.
Palisade Peach Shack
Palisade Peach Shack offers fresh seasonal fruits, preserves, jams and salsas. While it does not offer phone ordering the Palisade Peach Shack does offer the ability to order products online except for their fresh fruit at palisadepeachshack.com.
The Palisade Peach Shack can be found at 421 So. U.S. 24.
What the Truck
What the Truck offers a wide selection of classic American barbecue with combinations and fusions of other dishes such as tacos and rice bowls. What the Truck will have an online ordering service in the future but currently does not offer that service.
What the Truck can be found at 107 E. Main St.
Deerhammer
Deerhammer food truck offers whisky inspired mountain town comfort food as described by owner Lenny Eckstein. Unlike other food trucks in the area, Deerhammer will be a permanent fixture offering year-round service. The Deerhammer offers online ordering but not phone-in orders. Visit deerhammer.com/kitchen.html.
The Deerhammer can be found at 321 E. Main St.
Little Engine Eatery
Little Engine Eatery offers a selection of gourmet hotdogs such as their Rio Grande dog and Southern Pacific dog. The Little Engine Eatery is a Project of Achieve, Inc., a nonprofit providing work experience for teens and young adults with learning disabilities. Order online at littleengineeatery.org
Little Engine Eatery can be found at 506 E. Main St.
The Olive
The Olive offers Mediterranean-style foods such as gyros, falafel and butter chicken curry.
The Olive does not offer the ability to order ahead but keeps a consistent wait time of around 10 minutes per order.
The Olive can be found at 324 E. Main St.
Scratch Taqueria
The Scratch Taqueria offers gourmet street tacos and burritos that customers can customize with queso, bacon, fire-roasted green chilies and beer pickled jalapeños. The Scratch Taqueria does not offer phone in orders or online ordering.
The Scratch Taqueria Can be found at 227 So. U.S. 24.
Zee Ballz Food Box
Zee Ballz Food Box offers Romanian-styled meatballs made with Armenian and Turkish spices. The food truck also offers free movies and a signature dish on Wednesdays. Zee Balls Food Box does offer phone in orders but not online orders. Call ahead at 347-304-0441 to phone in an order.
Zee Ballz Food Box can be found at 801 Front Loop in South Main.
The Bonesaw
The Bonesaw offers a selection of sliders, grinders and fish tacos while also offering a sweet Cajun treat called beignets. Beignet are deep-fryed stuffed pastries coated in a powdered sugar and filled with a rich cream filling. The Bonesaw does not offer online ordering but does take phone orders at 719-398-3084 and check out their Facebook page for more information.
The Bonesaw can be found at 710 No. U.S. 24.
Fancy Weiner
Fancy Weiner offers a selection of gourmet hot dogs such as their Seattle dog and jalepeno popper dog. The Fancy Weiner does not offer phone orders or online ordering.
Fancy Weiner can be found at 329 E. Main St.
