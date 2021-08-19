The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission received a $2,000 donation from Rally Liquor on Friday, Aug. 13. Rally Liquor owner Mari Butler said she was inspired to do so based on her own personal experiences as a child.
“This is an issue I understand all too well as I experienced hunger for years as a developing child,” said Butler.
Store manager Kenny Martinez presented Rally Liquor’s donation.
“I think it’s really good. I grew up here. I think it really helps out,” he said. “If they’re in need, they come here.”
Butler said the funds were raised starting last December, when Rally Liquor began offering hand sanitizer bottles in exchange for donations. Butler gave the proceeds to the Mission in order to combat homelessness and hunger in Buena Vista.
“School is starting and families need help,” she said. Butler described the longterm effects of childhood hunger as a burden to society.
According to a survey conducted by hungerfreecolorado.org in April 2021, 16% of Colorado children do not get adequate nutrition due to financial constraints, while a third of Coloradans lack reliable access to nutritious food.
How much these issues impact Buena Vista remains something of an open question.
Joseph Teipel, former director of the Chaffee County Community Foundation, said it was one the organization has set out to try to answer.
“During summer last year, when we were operating an emergency response fund, we organized a food access cohort grant program. All the food assistance programs came together,” said Teipel. “One of the results of that for me, one of the takeaways, was that no one was doing what you’re asking.”
Teipel said that the CCCF initiated two projects, VIAChaffee.org and ChaffeeProvides.org, in an effort to coordinate community volunteer efforts and data.
The first is a volunteer portal to help connect volunteers to organizations. The second is a food resource map, attempting to maintain a database of food banks, food assistance organizations and other food sources in the county.
“Both of those things are steps forward but not what’s truly needed. What’s truly needed is centralizing our food assistance work,” said Teipel.
He said that solid numbers on the amount, extent, and location of food need in Chaffee County is not being monitored as effectively as it should be.
“We need this data to ask, not only how do we pull people out of the river, but how do we keep people from falling in the river in the first place?” he said.
Buena Vista’s Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, located at 122 Cottonwood Ave., is one organization among several in town working hard to keep people from falling in that river. A nonprofit established in 1991, the Mission is codirected by BV residents Barbie McCollister and Peggy Johnson.
Johnson joined the organization in 2001 and has served as co-director since 2004.
“Before COVID we had lunches, we were giving 418 average a month,” she said. Johnson reported that the Mission was additionally assisting 269 households, 512 people including 98 children, monthly in 2019.
The pandemic brought restrictions and loss of volunteers that reduced these numbers somewhat.
“We didn’t do lunches but we had (the Mission) open for them to shop for groceries in our main room,” she said. 177 families visited per month, on average. In the past 6 months the average has been 165 families with about 54 children assisted per month.
The Mission’s aim is to foster independence in those they serve, and so in addition to providing food access they offer employment resources, health care references, prescription co-pays and fuel vouchers.
“We help with rent sometimes. We help with gasoline for people to get to work,” she said. “We always check with a person and see what their main need is, we go with that first. A lot of times it is food but we do a lot of listening.”
While having arguably the greatest impact on the Buena Vista community, the Mission was not a CCCF food access cohort grant recipient and is not listed on the food resource map. People seem to find the Mission nonetheless.
“Sometimes they call; sometimes they show up. We do not really advertise. People find us by word of mouth. People who get help here, they’ll pass the word around,” said Johnson.
Cohort grant recipients doing work in Buena Vista include the Foodshed Alliance, the Salida Community Center and the Gathering Place.
The Foodshed Alliance organizes the Sunday farmers’ market at McPhelemy Park. There, SNAP and WIC benefits can be exchanged for tokens that are worth double their dollar value.
Elaine Allemang is executive director for the Salida Community Center, which operates several initiatives to distribute food around the county.
“We deliver to Collegiate Commons and we also deliver to around 10 to 15 homes in BV,” said Allemang.
Boxes of food arrive about once a month at Collegiate Commons. Complex manager Carole Vowell said 37 households receive the boxes, which are primarily intended for households with children.
“We have 37 children, and one on its way. There’s 48 apartments and we probably distribute food to about 37,” she said. “Sometimes we go a little bit over, and any extra I bring to the Creekside Gathering Place.”
Creekside serves, on average, 35 to 40 people at its twice weekly meals on Cedar Street just off U.S. 24.
“We have a dinner two nights a week, Mondays and Thursdays at 6 o’clock. Then we also have a food pantry which is available by phone,” said Creekside organizer Deanna Bush.
Bush said the dinners have been offered since 2010. She and her fiancé Jake took over operations in 2019. She said they run Creekside in cooperation with the Chaffee County Health Coalition and work with local food providers.
“We’ve actually got a lot of fresh foods coming from farmers and people around the area,” she said. “We get food from a bunch of local distributors like the Meadows Edge Farm on Crossman and other food places throughout Salida and Chaffee County.”
Creekside Gathering Place is currently being remodeled.
“We got a grant to upgrade our food pantry and our kitchen. It’s just too hard to cook at the same time. We’re going to be down for a couple weeks while we redo the whole inside of the building,” she said. “I’m hoping for just a couple weeks down. Through August for sure. We’re hoping to be open right at the beginning of September.”
Across the creek in Forest Square Park, American Legion fireworks chairman Bill Redman, along with his wife Valerie and friend Rob Potter, offer free lunches every Thursday through the summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Redman said they started hosting the lunches, along with various other organizations and individuals, over 10 years ago. The lunches are well attended.
“About 300, is what we’ve been having this year,” he said, referring to weekly attendees.
“There’s a lot of need the last 2 years. Last year more so than this year but we’ve had a lot this year too,” Redman said.
He said BV Baptist Church has been helping this year with the lunches. Tim Burt provides music and Steve Seccombe distributes free books and tapes. Redman distributes model planes and other toys a friend of his used to make.
“Everything’s free, we don’t take donations,” said Redman.
Ark Valley Mission’s Johnson said the people around town doing these good works can use all the help they can get.
“When we moved here I never realized the need. I didn’t even know this little mountain town had so much need in it. But there always is need everywhere, I think,” Johnson said.
