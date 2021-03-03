Bright sunshine, clear skies, cold temps and low winds delivered a great day of ski racing Feb. 24 for the Lake County Middle School Panthers.
Alpine racers closed out their racing season with a slalom event at their home mountain of Ski Cooper on Black Powder.
Vail Mountain School won the event, Lake County was second, Summit County third followed by Clear Creek.
A smooth and fast course set allowed for optimal runs and very few disqualifications. Both boys and girls Panthers finished second in the team results.
School racing results are unique in that points are calculated for teams based on placement of individual finishers. Every racer has the opportunity to help contribute points for their teams as well as to work on their individual times and personal bests.
The fastest girl’s time was 42.63 and the fastest boy’s time was 41.38. Both winners hailed from Vail Mountain School.
The three fastest girls for Lake County were Kasey Glaser with a time of 48.14 (fourth overall); Gemma Nagel with a time of 48.45 (fifth overall) and Buena Vista’s Layah Foley with a time of 48.63 (sixth overall) with only hundredths of a second separating the three.
The boys took fifth, 10th and 12th.
“We’re just really thankful that given the craziness of the past year, that we were able to pull off a great racing season,” said coach Kurt Glaser. “I am very proud of the entire team and all of their accomplishments both as a team and as individuals.”
If you are interested in introducing your child to the sport of alpine ski racing, check out www.cloudcitymountainsports.org to see how to get started with club and/or school races.
