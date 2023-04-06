Upriver Fly Fishing in Buena Vista and Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited invite you to the International Fly Fishing Film Festival.
The event will be held in the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel and Chateau, Buena Vista on Thursday, April 13. Doors open at 6 p.m., film begins at 7 p.m. Food and beverages may be purchased at the Welsey & Rose bar in the Surf Hotel lobby.
The 2023 Fly Fishing Film Festival features eye-popping films of anglers pursuing trophy fish in some of the most stunning places on earth.
Throughout the event we will be giving away swag from our sponsors and attendees will have an opportunity to enter and win prizes in a bucket raffle.
Grand prize is a guided 4x4 high alpine lakes fishing trip for four from Upriver Fly Fishing. All raffle proceeds will fund CPC-TU’s youth education programs and conservation work in our local watershed.
Buy tickets at https://www.showclix.com/event/if42023buenavistaco. Tickets are also available for purchase at Upriver Fly Shop and if available, at the door on the day of the event.
For information about this screening, please contact the host at corkandcaddis@gmail.com
