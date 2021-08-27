Children will once again be able to cast their fishing lures at McPhelemy Park for the annual Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The event is open to all girls and boys under the age of 15 for no entry fee. Participants should bring a rod and reel as well as lures and/or bait. Sunscreen, a cap and sunglasses are also recommended.
At the request of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will stock the Town Lake prior to the fishing derby. CPW will also provide rods and reels for anyone who needs the equipment. These may be kept by the kids after the derby is over.
CPW representatives will be present throughout the event to provide information on fishing, hunting and state parks.
The Buena Vista Optimist Club will be serving an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast—including sausage, orange juice and coffee—in the park from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast is free but donations are always appreciated. All proceeds will benefit Buena Vista Youth Projects.
Registration for the fishing derby takes place at 9 a.m. with an information presentation at 9:45 a.m. The kids will then be signaled to fish on from 10 to 11 a.m.
At 11:15 a.m., six prizes will be distributed to both a girl and a boy under the following categories: Youngest to catch a fish, the first fish caught and the longest fish caught.
Immediately following the prize giveaway, the Optimist Club will provide a free lunch for the derby participants and their families.
“This is one of the favorite events held each year for both the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Buena Vista Optimist Club,” says Don Caskey of the Optimist Club. “We were very disappointed that event had to be canceled last year due to COVID concerns and we are thrilled to be able to hold this event again in 2021 … We are looking forward to a large turnout and hope everyone has a good time.”
For more information, call Bob Gray with Trout Unlimited 221-8948 or Caskey 395-2432.
