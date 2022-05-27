Chaffee Arts is proud to announce a new traveling art show that will showcase artists from Buena Vista, Gunnison, and Salida.
Twenty-five artists from each community will exhibit their art interpreting the theme “Wilds: Grow Freely.”
All art in the show will be for sale and sales will be handled online through the Chaffee Arts website.
Entry to the show is first come – first served and the online entry deadline will be July 1. The art will travel to all three towns and will be exhibited on the following dates:
Gunnison – Aug. 5-31 at the Gunnison Arts Center;
Salida – Sept. 3-15 at the SteamPlant;
Buena Vista – Sept. 17-Oct. 2 at the BV Heritage Museum.
This show has been a collaboration between the Gunnison Art Center, Salida Council for the Arts, and Chaffee Arts. Each art group has one representative on the planning committee and team has been meeting monthly since Sept. 2021.
“We are so thrilled that this idea has come to fruition and artists will be able to expand their sales market by participating in this show”, said Terry Stevens of Chaffee Arts, one of the committee members.
The original idea for this show came out of the Rural Arts Connect group that both Gunnison and Buena Vista have participated in over the past 3 years.
The Rural Arts Connect group was formed by The Aspen Art Museum who received a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services in 2019. The group was formed to research and implement community arts programs within a 100-mile radius of Aspen.
“The AAM is interested in the role that art museums play in increasing access to arts education in rural areas and is committed to the health and well-being of rural communities.
Information about the show and online entry will be available on the Chaffee Arts website at www.chaffeearts.com.
