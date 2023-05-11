Chaffee County’s first sheriff, Lucien J. Morgan, who died while engaged on a manhunt in the hills above Buena Vista, was honored Friday when his name is added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden.
The memorial honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
Morgan reportedly froze to death while in the process of serving notice on mining claim jumpers above Cottonwood Lake in May 1881 during a heavy snowfall at 12,000 feet.
Retired Denver Police Sgt. and Buena Vista resident Jurgen Mohr researched the sheriff’s demise and submitted the information to the board responsible for choosing names to be included on the memorial.
With the addition of the seven names being added to the memorial this year, 349 officers who died in the line of duty in Colorado are honored.
This year’s Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial honorees include:
Miguel A. Ortiz of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Died Aug. 30, 2021.
David E. Mize of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Died Dec. 19, 2021.
Andrew S. Peery of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Died Aug. 7, 2022.
Dillon M. Vakoff of Arvada Police Department. Died Sept. 11, 2022.
Lucien J. Morgan of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. Died May 12, 1881.
Benjamin A. Scott of Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office. Died April 1, 1882.
James M. Campbell of Colorado Division of Wildlife. Died Oct. 15, 1945.
The ceremony honoring the seven fallen officers was held at Friday morning at Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial, 15055 S. Golden Road, Golden.
