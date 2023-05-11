Due to the excellent moisture Chaffee County has received the past 24 hours and after conferring with our local fire experts, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is terminating the current Stage 1 Fire Restrictions immediately.
Remember to call the communications center if you anticipate large scale burning, ditches, slash piles etc the day of the burn for permission, as a limited number of burns are allowed each day, and to have your burn extinguished by noon. It is always a good idea to have adequate water and equipment to extinguish any fire that gets out of control.
"Also please remember that although we have received good moisture as of late, always take caution when burning in any type of activity and always be aware of winds as they normally increase in the afternoon hours," the release stated.
The department encourages residents to register phones with the Everbridge System. To do so, go the Chaffeesheriff.org and click the Everbridge link.
