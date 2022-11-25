Twenty-six community members have participated in CPR and First Aid training at the Buena Vista Public Library this year, and those who haven’t had the chance will have one more opportunity this year.
The library’s last class will be hosted from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Buena Vista Public Library.
The classes, made possible through a donation from the Aventa Foundation, are led by Bob Meyer of the Chaffee County Fire District.
Participants can attend the training and receive their certifications at no cost.
While this is the last training to be offered in 2022, the library is continuing to explore options for training sessions for 2023.
Participants must be 12 years old and above and should bring their own lunch. Snacks will be provided. Classes are also limited to nine participants.
Interested parties should register at buenavistalibrary.org/event/cpr-first-aid-class-2/
If you have registered and are no longer able to attend, please notify the library at 719-395-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.