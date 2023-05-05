Paprika Leaverton, filmmaker/juggler/magician, appeared in Sarasota April 14-16 premiering her film, “The Queen’s Influence – The Vanishing Culture of Hiko in Tonga,” in the Florida-based Ringling Museum for World Circus Day.
Leaverton co-hosted her film with world-renowned Sarasota juggler Gena Shvartsman Cristiani who is a third generation circus performer from Russia and has been in two of Leaverton’s films and has performed at Ringling.
Paprika Leaverton’s award winning film has been picked up by five channels including PBS Hawaii, Amazon Prime and Tubi.
The film featured unknown footage of Queen Salote who attended Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 and tells the story behind her infamy in England.
The two queens became friends and helped establish and maintain the ancient cultures including Hiko/juggling that women perform.
The purpose of this film is to save Hiko and to get girls and women juggling around the world.
There was a free Juggling Workshop Saturday at 11 a.m. Ringling gets everyone juggling!
Paprika served as host/filmmaker. Her film has premiered in various film festivals and won awards for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Travel Documentary and Audience Choice Award.
More info may be found at www.hikofilm.com
