Event producer Scotty Stoughton and Meadows property owner Jed Selby have resubmitted their application for the Meet Me at the Creek music festival.
While the previous event application was in compliance with the county’s limits on event attendees, the applicant listed was Bonfire Entertainment, which is not a nonprofit entity.
The board of county commissioners decided only nonprofit applicants can be exempted from state noise statutes pertaining to residentially zoned areas.
The amended application was submitted by South Main Arts and Park Trust. The expected attendance is 200 staff and 5,000 attendees.
The application was signed and submitted by director of operations Michael Welle and co-signed by director Jed Selby.
Meet Me at the Creek and Campout for a Cause organizer Scotty Stoughton called the application process thus far stressful and disheartening. Other communities have expressed interest in the event.
“They understand the enormous risk promoters take and the huge community ROI,” he said.
Comments may be emailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org
Public comment closes at noon, July 16 for the 9 a.m., July 20 public hearing on the amended application.
(0) comments
