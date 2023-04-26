FIBArk Whitewater Festival announced Monday its participation in the 2023 Kayak Freestyle Colorado Cup, a three-part series that culminates in an overall champion from the Colorado tour freestyle kayak events.
The schedule includes:
Paddlefest May 26-29, Buena Vista.
GoPro Mountain Games June 8-11, Vail.
FIBArk June 15-18, Salida.
Competitors will be ranked at each of the freestyle events, and the rankings will be totaled for all three events.
Competitors with the least number of points in each division will be crowned Colorado Cup Champion. In the event of a tie, the scores at the FIBArk event will serve as the tie breaker.
Both CKS Mainstreet and FIBAPrk have joined forces to provide a generous purse for the Colorado Cup Champions.
The prizes will be awarded as follows:
Senior Men Champion $800
Senior Women Champion $800
Junior Men Champion $600
Junior Women Champion $600
“The Colorado Cup is pleased to bring world class athletes to Central Colorado to compete in one of the region’s specialty sports of kayaking,” said Lynne Allen, FIBArk river event director. “Global competitors will descend on Buena Vista, Vail and Salida to tame the Arkansas. It’s a treat to bring this level of expertise to the region.”
FIBArk – America’s longest standing whitewater festival – is celebrating its 75th year in 2023. The acronym “FIBArk” stands for First In Boating in the Arkansas River,- originally devised by a group of community members in the 1930s, many of them real estate agents, to draw attention to Salida and give an opportunity for local boaters to demonstrate their paddling skills.
“FIBArk is thrilled to be a participant in the Kayak Freestyle Colorado Cup, a long-standing festival tradition,” said Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk event chairwoman. “As the cornerstone of our community, attendees will have the opportunity to see top-tier athletes maneuver the Arkansas River. Ready your boats – this is a great opportunity for locals to compete alongside touring professionals.”
FIBArk is a fundraising event to support youth paddling programs that cultivate local participation in whitewater sports and a lifelong understanding of river stewardship.
