BVHS students who recently participated in the CSU-Pueblo Festival of Winds Honor Band included, front row from left, Keyden Schneiter, trumpet; Danielle Neufeld, clarinet; Peytn Wakefield and Audrey McFadden, clarinet; second row Marti Bott, BVHS Band director; Caleb Collier, horn; Andrew Cunningham, alto saxophone; Emilia Brooker, flute; Elena Dunn, clarinet and Avery Bott, bass clarinet.
There were 52 high schools represented; students auditioned upon arrival and were placed in one of four concert bands. They rehearsed for 2 days before presenting an evening concert.
