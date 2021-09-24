The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 (Comirnaty) vaccine to allow for a single booster dose to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series for:
• individuals ages 65 and older;
• individuals between 18 and 65 at high risk of severe COVID-19;
• individuals 18-64 whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19.
Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday it plans to hold several booster clinics, separate from its flu, regular vaccination and COVID-19 first- and second-dose clinics.
When appointments become available, they must be made online using the health department’s RSVPify scheduler, which can be found at chaffee.county.org.
The booster will be free, and paperwork should be filled out ahead of time whenever possible.
Due to the success of Public Health’s major mass vaccination program this past winter and spring, the booster clinics will be at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, only by appointment.
Dates will be released soon.
It is anticipated all clinics will be held from noon-4 p.m. and will be the Pfizer vaccine only until approval of a Moderna booster.
Future clinic dates will be scheduled once demand is assessed and if additional populations are added to the eligible list.
Chaffee County residents are not required to get their booster from the same provider that they received their first or second doses from, and there are many more local providers than at the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
It is possible that only those who received Pfizer for their first and second doses will be eligible to receive a Pfizer booster.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we experience yet again what is anticipated as a phased approach to COVID-19 vaccinations with the recent news on approval of Pfizer boosters,” Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said. “We are in a different place than we were with the original rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. There will be ample places to get a booster as long as someone is eligible.
“With the advent of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than previous strains, getting as many people fully vaccinated as possible is the key to protect ourselves and the people we love. If you have been on the fence to get your initial shots and are eligible to get vaccinated, we urge you to make an appointment today,” she said.
A press release stated that, despite the approval of booster shots, those who have been fully vaccinated still have strong immunity against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.
Those with questions about the booster dose are encouraged to first review the latest information found on the Chaffee County website at www.chaffeecounty.org. Click on the red COVID-19 button.
For more information email inquiries can be sent to health@chaffeecounty.org or call 719-539-4510 and leave a voicemail.
