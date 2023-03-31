Since his arrival in September 2022, Full Circle Restorative Justice executive director Eric S. Lee has reached out to the Chaffee County community, to re-establish and fortify relationships with key partners. This has resulted in a new restorative justice initiative in partnership with Chaffee County police and sheriff’s department, the District Attorney’s office and the Department of Human Services.
This collaboration will allow law enforcement to make direct referrals for certain types of youth cases to FCRJ Diversion Program. This program provides an alternative to the criminal legal system and is based on the restorative principals of, “Relationship, Respect, Responsibility, Repair, Reintegration and Healing.” The process is confidential, voluntary and focuses on supporting individuals to take responsibility for their actions and repair the harm caused to those impacted by crimes. The program serves juveniles in Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties, receiving referrals from the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, some municipal courts and law enforcement.
The new streamlined process will create a more efficient and equitable administration of justice to Chaffee County youth. In the current court system, referrals frequently take months to reach FCRJ. In most cases this process will cut that time down to 24 hours.
Another feature of the program is the initial intake and assessment process which will be handled jointly between the Department of Human Services and FCRJ. This process will ensure that participants are willing to accept responsibility and repair the harm caused by their actions. It will also serve to assess their need for additional mental health support and services and make the appropriate referrals.
Lee says he is “thrilled at this enormous opportunity to streamline the process to have a positive impact on the community.” He adds that FCRJ is planning a Saturday, April 29 Community Open House from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at the Salida Community Center 305 F Street Salida, to further connect with the community and answer questions about Restorative Justice, FCRJ Diversion Program, or FCRJ Community Services Program which is another new initiative FCRJ is focusing on. Lee looks forward to continuing to build partnerships, to, as FCRJ’s motto states: “Strengthen and restore our community, one connection at a time.”
For more information, call Eric S Lee at 719-626-1374, or email eric.lee@fullcirclerj.org
