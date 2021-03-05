Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said that as of Thursday, there has been no new information in the case of missing man Nathan Schwartz, age 22.
Schwartz, of Eaton, was headed to Colorado Springs Feb. 22. He texted his mother Feb. 24 from a cell tower in the Salida area. The phone has been turned off since that last connection and Schwartz’s debit card has also not been used since last week.
His car was found in town Tuesday.
Johnson said they have searched the vehicle, which neighbors said had been sitting there for about three days. They also investigated some leads from the neighbors, but nothing has “panned out.”
“This is one of those frustrating cases,” Johnson said. “We are just trying to find a lead that works out.”
Johnson said they have met with members of the Eaton Police Department, who have handed the case off to Salida Police.
The police have also checked with local hotels and motels, and have checked video that may have picked up Schwartz, but have found nothing.
The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Schwartz.
Schwartz is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150-160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Schwartz’s whereabouts is asked to call Chaffee County dispatch at 719-539-2596 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.
