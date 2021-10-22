A Buena Vista Police officer was killed in the line of duty Oct. 26, 1996. Many in this community and outside this community knew and loved Officer Trevor Staszak, aged 28.
Many who visit this community or moved here in later years only know of Trevor from his memorial sign on U.S. Highway 24 around mile marker 145. This is where Trevor was killed.
Many who come to the BVPD or walk past, stop and take note of his memorial sign, proudly displayed outside our front door. Who was this officer, and how was he killed?
I never had the honor of meeting Trevor, but I know many officers who did. All spoke very highly of him, describing him as a man of integrity, courage and honor.
I know my former boss, Chief Jimmy Tidwell, was an excellent judge of character and he loved Trevor like a son. Every time he spoke to me about Trevor, I could hear the love and emotion in his voice.
Clearly Trevor had an impact on everyone who knew him and met him. Last year, I had the honor of meeting Trevor’s widow, Kelli Toboyek. Last year it had been 24 years since Trevor lost his life in the line of duty.
Twenty-four years is a long time, but when I met Kelli and spoke with her and saw the pain in her face as we talked about Trevor, it was a powerful reminder that when we lose those dear to us, their memory will always tug at our hearts, no matter how much time has passed.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Trevor is survived by his wife, sister and parents. Besides Kelli, I have never met any of Trevor’s other family. But over the years, I have been to many police funerals, and have walked beside families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.
These blue families don’t just lose a loved one, they lose years of memories, joy, fellowship, closeness and having the influence of that individual in their lives.
I want the citizens of Buena Vista to know – those who knew Trevor, and those who did not – that when Trevor died, this whole community lost a piece of itself. We, as citizens, lost having interactions with this officer, lost having fellowship with this officer and we lost having the protection and influence of this officer.
As police, we often speak of a fallen comrade, saying they will never be forgotten. But what does this look like, and how do we really do this?
One way we can do this is by honoring Trevor’s memory, and continuing his legacy. In this way, Trevor still has influence in the way that he lived; by all accounts, he was a man of honor, bravery and integrity.
We can all strive to model these virtues in how we conduct ourselves in life and in our interactions with others.
As police officers, we also look very closely at how Trevor died. Trevor sacrificed his life, putting himself at risk to run to the aid of others. As those sworn to serve and protect, we can look at an officer like Trevor, and see a man who lived this oath until the end, and who made the ultimate sacrifice fulfilling this oath.
It is our hope that we, too, can serve our citizens in such a noble fashion, as exemplified by Officer Trevor Staszak.
This Oct. 26 marks 25 years since Trevor laid down his life in service to the citizens of Buena Vista and Chaffee County.
On that snowy October night 25 years ago, Trevor observed a citizen in distress who had crashed into a deer. As Trevor exited his patrol car to assist the citizen and ensure their safety at risk of his own, he was struck from behind by a drunken driver and thrown several feet into the air.
He was killed instantly. Trevor’s badge number was Buena Vista 4, and this badge number has been retired. No officer will ever carry this badge number, because it is Trevor’s badge number.
When Trevor died, his wife lost a husband and his family lost a son and a brother. The citizens of Buena Vista lost a friend, a neighbor, a protector and a man of honor.
On the Officer Down Memorial Page, Kelli wrote a message to her husband, commenting on how she had a son now going into law enforcement. Kelli wrote, “You are still my hero, and no one can take that from me.”
From the men and women of the Buena Vista Police Department, Officer Trevor Staszak, badge number 4, you are also our hero. Thank you for your 4 years of police service to this community.
Thank you for making the ultimate sacrifice, and serving as an example to us all of what bravery and courage look like, and for honoring your oath to the citizens you loved, to serve and protect.
Though you are gone, and some of us never got to meet you, you have left a legacy for us to follow, and your influence will always live on with our officers as we consider what it means to serve and protect.
Rest in peace our fallen brother, we have the watch.
