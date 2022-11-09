Elements Mountain Compost will host its 2nd annual free fall yard waste composting event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Residents can bag up their yard waste and drop them off at EMC’s new location across from the Salida Airport.
Leaves, grass clippings and garden trimmings are all accepted. Waste branches and weeds are not. After dropping off their bags, visitors can stay for facility tours, snacks, and arts and crafts. No registration is required.
The fall drop-off will be held at 9245 County Road 140 in Salida. Elements subscribers can pick up free reusable bags at the Salida and Buena Vista compost drop-off centers. The bags can also be purchased for $2 each. For more information and to schedule a compostable bag pickup, email programs@garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
