Celebrate autumn and prepare for the upcoming holidays with church bazaars taking place this weekend.
On Friday, Nov. 4, the Congregational United Church of Christ at 217 Crossman Ave., holds its 95th annual Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse through candy and baked goods, books, handmade jewelry and various crafts and collectibles.
Enter a raffle to win a twin bed-sized quilt with embroidered blocks titled “Sunbonnet Sue,” or a vintage oil painting, about 32-by-45 inches, of a mountain scene. These items were donated by a woman who has since moved from Buena Vista. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.
All money from this event will go to outreach programs, mainly in Chaffee County, such as BV HOPE and Family and Youth Initiatives.
Pulled pork sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quilts will also be featured at the Holiday Bazaar at Grace Church on 203 West Main Street. On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors may peruse the quilts, vintage collectibles, handmade crafts, pet toys and other items featured at this bazaar.
Also on Nov. 5, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 118 South Gunnison will be holding the Fall Festival and Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to craft items and baked goods, this event will feature a drawing for a Christmas quilt and a bucket raffle.
The Christmas quilt is a large lap quilt featuring a pickup truck hauling a Christmas tree in the center. It was made by Amber Talbert and pieced by Laurie Gillingham. The drawing for the quilt will be held at 2:30 p.m. the day of the event.
The bucket raffle will include five items: A $150 gift card from the Salida gun shop; a crucifix purchased from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass.; a $50 City Market gift card and a $50 LaGree’s grocery gift card bundled together; a date night gift basket; and two hours of handyman time donated by one of the church’s parishioners.
Participants can buy raffle tickets at $1 each or six tickets for $5 and drop them in the bucket for the prize they hope to win. Tickets will be available after weekend masses and Monday through Wednesday in the parish office.
A carryout chili or chicken noodle soup lunch will be available for $5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
