Faith Lutheran Church in Buena Vista and First Lutheran Church in Salida had the honor of installing Rev. James T. Sorensen as their pastor at a service held at First Lutheran July 31.
Seven other ministers from the district and members of both churches were in attendance for the occasion and celebration dinner. The Rev. James Maxwell officiated.
Sorensen was born, grew up and graduated from high school in Bancroft, Neb. From 2005–2010, he studied psychology and sociology at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville.
He then went on to study theology at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Mo., and graduated in 2014. His first call was to Minnesota’s Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Blackduck and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cass Lake.
Sorensen’s many interests include computers and technology, 3D printing, hunting, shooting, remote controlled aircraft and music (including singing and the violin).
He is looking forward to the possibility of getting involved in a community choir and/or orchestra, he said.
