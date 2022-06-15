Central Colorado Unmanned Aircraft Systems will participate in Drone Safety Day, a day dedicated by the Federal Aviation Administration to focus on drone flying.
The FAA has announced that the topics this year will be on how to register a drone, interact with others, gain knowledge, have a safety plan and trust and train as part of the FAA’s Fly RIGHT mission.
CCUAS will host an open house at the Central Colorado Regional Airport on CR 319 as part of their participation in the event.
The open house meet-and-greet will be followed by short presentations on each of the RIGHT topics. Along with the activities participants will be able to join in flying activities at the Buena Vista Drone Training Park.
The free event will start at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 18. Participants are asked to RSVP for the event, but is not required. To reserve your spot, visit www.centralcoloradouas.org/drone-safety-day-2022
