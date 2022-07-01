The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that on July 11 it will begin full closures of U.S. 285 in Park County over the South Fork of the South Platte from milepost 172.2 to milepost 172.5.
The bridge replacement project began in late July 2021 and is expected to be completed this fall, weather permitting, according to a press release.
Access to all local roadways will be maintained during the closure, which is expected to be in effect until mid-October. The off-site detour will use Colo. 9 and U.S. 24.
Work consists of one bridge replacement as well as relieving wetland impacts and redirecting streams. Additionally, the bridge maintenance consists of bridge rail and guardrail replacement, as well as roadway reconstruction for the bridge approach.
For additional information about the project, visit https://www.codot.gov/projects/us285-s-fork-of-south-platte-bridge-replacement.
