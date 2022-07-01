Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.