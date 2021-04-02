Ever After, the free middle school event for girls, begins its sixth year. Our purpose in this event is to encourage these ladies to pursue who they are designed to be and to make healthy life choices, organizers said in a press release.
Ever After 2021 will be held at Trail West Lodge Saturday, April 10.
This year we will offer the girls a new opportunity utilizing the Clifton Strengths-Explorer personality assessment, the release said. This assessment is designed to help each girl discover her talents in order to build:
• Resilience and confidence,
• Productivity and engagement in school and
• Hope and direction for the future.
Our day together will offer activities to better understand, accept, affirm, and grow each girl’s talents, while learning that differences among people have advantages.
As in other years we will have plenty of fun built into the day including games, lunch, snacks, door prizes, and crafts.
A shuttle from the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main St., will be available for drop off at 8:30 a.m. and pick up at 5:30 p.m.
We will be following COVID-19 precautions by wearing masks, social distancing, and moving from activity to activity in small groups throughout the day.
Participants are required to take the 15 minute assessment online in advance of the day. They simply need to preregister at everafterbv.com.
We will send her a response email with a free code to use at the Strength-Explorer site.
If you would like to learn more about Ever After please visit our website at www.everafterbv.com or email questions to everafterbv@gmail.com.
