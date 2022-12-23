Local nonprofit group Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future is working to advocate for responsible, sustainable, clean energy policies on behalf of the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association membership and citizens of the Upper Arkansas Valley, a press release states.
The group is conducting a community engagement process to hear from SDCEA members concerning their priorities regarding clean energy and their SDCEA electric coop.
In November, AVEF conducted an online survey.
The results of this survey are helping AVEF plan and direct three community engagement meetings in January. The goals of these community engagement meetings are to:
• Provide more information about AVEF and our role.
• Share the results of our community engagement survey.
• Discuss some of the challenges identified by AVEF and community members through the survey.
• Develop some ideas and solutions to address those challenges.
• Formulate action plans that include ways you can help AVEF take the next steps.
The community engagement meetings will be professionally facilitated by Kim Smoyer of Smoyer and Associates. The meetings will be held on:
• Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m.-noon, at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45, Howard.
• Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs.
• Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Buena Vista Community Center Pinon Room, 715 East Main Street, Buena Vista.
Food will be provided.
Please register now for the session you would like to attend at shorturl.at/abiyW
Your registration helps us plan facilities and food.
