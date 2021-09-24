Embracing Aging Chaffee County held an event at Sunrise Manor in Buena Vista on Tue., Sept. 21. Numerous partner groups came together to offer an informative lecture, health and dental screenings, arts and crafts activities and more. A similar event will be held at the BV Community Center on Sept. 29.
Poncha Springs resident and physical therapist Leslie Duran delivered the presentation on the F-Words of Aging. These included friends, family, finances and freedom. Duran’s comprehensive program is called Fitness for Function.
“Here we’re just trying to reach out to a lot of the people who haven’t been out and about because of maybe transportation or health and this way we kind of came to them,” said event organizer Molly Bischoff.
The arts and crafts tent shaded Mandy Paschall, a volunteer, and Matthew Gower, a board member on the Area Agency on Aging. The table had ink stamp art materials and the sweet sounds of the Salida Ukulele group drifted over from nearby.
“It seems to be more successful than years past. We had 60 people at the last event in Shavano Manor in Salida,” said Gower. “Having it at the residences seems to be working. It’s all about good participation and education.”
Salida Hemp and Chaffee Public Health hosted two neighboring tables, providing massage oils and health screenings and information, respectively.
Speakers at the BV Community Center will include Cindy Sasso, a certified trainer on the book and wellness course “Awakening Joy: 10 Steps to Happiness.” Also speaking will be Diane Baker on the topic of bones for life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.