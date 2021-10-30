Local non-profit elevateHER is seeking 6th to 12th grade young women to enroll in their winter program. The 10-week empowerHER outdoor adventure program will provide all food, transportation and gear and no experience is necessary.
This round of the program begins Dec. 3 and runs through Feb. 19. Activities will include snowshoeing, indoor climbing, art, yoga, and more.
“We know that as the weather cools down, things can start feeling dark and dreary,” said elevateHER executive director Daniela Wohlwend. “We are here to open your eyes to how fun winter can actually be!”
Wohlwend said participating in the empowerHER winter cohort, once per week on Friday or Saturday, could make winter your new favorite season. And new this year, the program is totally donation based and program fees are no more.
Find a registration form for the winter cohort at https://bit.ly/3pEGEUB or email info@elevateherco.org. More information is also available at the organization’s website, elevateHERco.org
