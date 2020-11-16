A classroom at Avery-Parsons Elementary School, as well as a "targeted group of about 20 students" at Buena Vista Middle School were moved into quarantine Friday, according to a text alert to Buena Vista school district families Monday morning.
District superintendent Lisa Yates said Monday that the positive cases were at school for about an hour, so contact with others was limited and therefore, the targeted tracing and quarantines were limited as well.
The students began remote learning Monday and will remain quarantined through next week.
The rest of the student body at BV schools remain in-person.
