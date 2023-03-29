Sangre de Cristo Electric Association will be hosting a listening session to provide an opportunity for cooperative members to ask questions and share feedback regarding a proposed rate restructure.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 6, from 6–7:30 p.m. in the flex room at Buena Vista High School.
The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback from our members regarding the rate restructuring and to provide them with an opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.
“We understand that changes to the rate structure can impact our members and we want to ensure that we are making sound decisions for all of the members in the cooperative.” We encourage our members to attend this upcoming session, ask questions,and share their feedback,” said SDCEA Board Chair Joe Redetzke.
SDCEA representatives will moderate the listening session, which is open to all SDCEA members. Members are encouraged to come prepared with questions and feedback regarding the rate restructure. At their regular monthly board meeting on March 29, the SDCEA Board of Directors planned to table any action on the proposed rate restructure until after this listening session.
For more information on the upcoming listening meeting, please visit our website at www.myelectric.coop or contact SDCEA member services at 719-395-2412. Finger food and light refreshments will be served.
SDCEA is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving 14,000 member accounts in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake and Saguache counties.
