Edith bertschy

Edith Ethel Bertschy was born to William and Emma Bertschy on July 30, 1928, at the family home on Colorado Street in Buena Vista. She was the seventh of eight children in a family of four boys and four girls.
Edith passed on March 6, 2023 at the Citizen’s Medical Center in Colby, Kan.
She grew up in Buena Vista, attending school and graduating from BVHS in 1947.
Edith lived in several houses in BV, but one of her favorites was the stone house at Ice Lake west of town. It is a large house, and Edith and her sister Babe loved to decorate the rooms for Christmas. She always laughed when telling the story of she and Babe moving the tree around the house so many times, “Daddy” finally said ENOUGH!
During her high school years, she worked at the Pearl Theater with Ronnie Little. They took the tickets and sold candy and popcorn. She also had many fond memories of working as a “soda jerk” at the drug store.
In 1948 she met Jack Lewallen while working at Wright’s Lodge in Chalk Creek Canyon. They were married on Jack’s birthday, Oct. 1, 1948, at Wright’s Lodge. They raised their two sons, Danny and Harley, in Buena Vista.
Jack and Edith shared a love of horses and spent hours riding in the mountains. They rode their horses to fish the high lakes in Chaffee County and later, when Jack worked for the Department of Fish and Game, they would ride into the high lakes (Bear Lake, Baldwin and the Buffalo Peak beaver ponds, among others), packing in fish or retrieving the parachutes used to air drop the fish or beaver into the high country. Edith and “Chiquita” rode in the parade the year she was rodeo queen.
Christmas was always her favorite holiday with delicious snacks and meals and beautiful decorations throughout the house. She individually placed each icicle on the tree and then lovingly removed each one, draped it over a hanger and saved them for next year. One tradition that lasted many years was caroling in the northwest corner of town. Most of the family lived in that area and many laughs and stories were shared over the years. Maybe a cocktail or two as well.
Edith’s two loves were family and cooking. She was very close to her parents and siblings and those relationships were a central part of her life. Edith lost five siblings too early in their lives, leaving Wilma, Edith and Babe. The three of them became even closer in the coming years as Wilma and Joe lived right next door and Babe and Bill lived a short block away. Most all weekends were spent with family, planning picnics, card parties, arrowhead hunting, pinon nut gathering, Jeeping in the Buena Vista area, the ever popular meat cutting party and trips to Ft. Collins and Winona, Kan., to visit family were all favorite activities.
Hunting was a big part of the families’ life and over the years many, many animals were harvested to feed the family. In true form, Jack and Edith made hard work fun and meat cutting parties were always entertaining. There was usually a drink of the day, a sample of steak or hamburger, a cutting lesson or two and always, we set aside “play meat” for Edith to experiment with. She was never afraid (and never happier) to jump right in and figure out the best way to prepare elk, deer, salmon, buffalo or geese.
She was an excellent cook and loved to feed people. She worked in the school cafeteria until both sons had graduated and then began cooking at Spring Canyon Lodge where she cooked for people from across the country. She never knew how many snowmobilers would show up at the cabin or at their house, but she always managed to feed us all. It was often said she could cook for four and feed eight. She had a knack for feeding the masses without notice.
St. Elmo always held a special place in Edith’s heart. The Bertschy family has a bit of history there as her parents and grandparents lived in St. Elmo running a small dairy and selling their wares to the boarding houses and miners.
In 1975, Jack and Edith purchased “The Cabin” in St. Elmo. Nearly every weekend in winter would find us at the cabin snowmobiling the trails around St. Elmo or over Cottonwood, occasionally staying in Taylor Park at the Cranor cabins. New Years was celebrated by riding to the top of Tincup Pass at midnight or a ride up Hancock along Pretty Trail. Little Jack’s cabin in St. Elmo became a hot spot for snowmobilers in the winter and hikers, 4-wheeler, harvest parties and, yes, more picnics in the summer. For well over 20 years, friends and family drifted in and out, always welcomed with a beverage, a smile and food.
After Jack and Edith retired, they spent several years fishing at Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison. During that time Edith perfected her smoked salmon recipe and was generous in sharing the bounty.
They didn’t usually go on vacations as they were content in Colorado; however, they did travel to Hawaii twice with Dan and Ellen. They both loved the scenery, watching whales, the luaus and all the exciting adventures Dan and Ellen came up with.
In 2006 Jack and Edith moved to Winona, Kan., while still spending the summer months at their home in the Chalk Creek Canyon. Buena Vista has always been home to Edith. She tolerated Kansas in the last years, but never failed to ask when someone was going to take her home.
Edith is survived by her two sons Danny (Ellen) of Winona, Kan., and Harley (Mary) of Nathrop and Lebanon, Kan., and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Friends wishing to honor Edith are welcome to donate to the Logan County EMS at 710 West 2nd, Oakley, KS 67748 or Historic St. Elmo P.O. Box 282, Nathrop, CO 81236.
A memorial service will be held in Buena Vista over Memorial Day weekend. For more details, those interested in attending may contact:
Ellen Lewallen 785-694-3079
Mary Lewallen marylewallen79@gmail.com, 719-207-2352
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.