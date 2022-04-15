After a 2-year absence, Salida’s Earth Day celebration returns on Friday, April 22.
The signature event of the Central Colorado Climate Coalition will feature the popular Parade of the Species marching from Alpine Park through downtown to Riverside Park for an afternoon of music, performances by the Salida Circus, educational presentations, business partner booths and kids’ activities, as well as food and refreshments from 1 to 4 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to take part in the parade, in costume of a favorite creature or not, should gather by 11:30 a.m. at Alpine Park. Marching will begin at noon, moving down F Street to Riverside Park.
Community groups who would like to take part in the parade and Earth Day celebration should contact Angie Thompson, CCCC community organizer, at climatecolorado@gmail.com.
