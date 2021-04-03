Chaffee County Early Childhood Council sponsors a monthly virtual Conscious Discipline Parent night with Amy Speidel from 7-8 p.m., the second Thursday of the month.
Please register at https://forms.gle/wWdRCHTsiM7rPNNGA
The Zoom link will be sent to registrants before the event, says Chaffee County Early Childhood Council coordinator Janine Pryor. Registration is requested as soon as possible, and no later than April 6.
In advance of parent night, we have a request for scenarios: Scenarios are an opportunity to practice what we are learning using real life scenarios.
Speidel would like to spend half of Parent Night working with you on scenarios you provide. What situations would you like help with?
Please provide scenarios to me jpryor@ccecc.org at your earliest convenience and no later than noon Monday, April 5, and I will get them to her. Scenario providers remain confidential unless you wish otherwise.
