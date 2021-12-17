The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Chaffee County Early Childhood Council Dec. 10. Taking part in the ceremony are, front row from left, Mark Moore, Dave Chelf, Kristen Valett, Sarah Romack, David Blackburn, Karin Naccarato and Hank Martin; back row Heather Adams, Jason Benci, Michael Varnum, Art Gentile, Harry Payton, Jon Cobb, Gary Buchanan and Ken Leisher.