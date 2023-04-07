Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is delighted to welcome board-certified Otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat specialist) Brandon G. Bentz, M.D., to HRRMC’s medical staff.
Dr. Bentz will see patients at the HRRMC ENT Clinic, located in the Outpatient Pavilion on HRRMC’s main campus in Salida. In addition to his years of advanced training and clinical experience as an ear, nose and throat specialist, Dr. Bentz has an extensive and accomplished background in academia, lecturing/coursework and clinical teaching.
“With my prior time in academia, I hope to bring my level of experience to bear for the health and welfare of this community,” said Dr. Bentz. “In return, I hope to plant roots in this community for the rest of my career and beyond.”
“We are very pleased and feel quite fortunate that Dr. Bentz has joined HRRMC,” said Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO. “Dr. Bentz’s experience is very impressive, and his tenure here supports our continued commitment to expand specialist services to our rural mountain communities.”
Dr. Bentz earned his medical degree and graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pa. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery from Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago, Ill. Bentz also completed a fellowship in Head and Neck Surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, N.Y.
Following his training, Bentz was recruited to join the University of Utah School of Medicine in various teaching roles while also working as the Chief of Otolaryngology at the Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. During his tenure, he developed the Head and Neck Oncology group, and began a Head and Neck Oncology research program. Additional experience includes working at ENT clinics in northern California and Washington state.
Community members can make an appointment with Dr. Bentz via referral from their primary care physician. Call (719) 530-2000 for more information.
