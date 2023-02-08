DULUTH, Minn. – Afton Dunsmoor of Buena Vista graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a MS in Health Informatics.
St. Scholastica is a private, independent college established in 1912 and founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 7:38 pm
