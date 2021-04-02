Elena Dunn, a junior at Buena Vista High School, was selected for the Colorado All-State Concert Band for the second year in a row in 2021, as well as the Colorado All-State Choir and the University of Colorado Honor Band.
Dunn, who plays clarinet in the BVHS Concert band, was the only student to audition for the All State Concert Band or choir.
Last year, the first year that she was eligible, Dunn also qualified for the Colorado All-State Concert Band, along with Molly McMurry.
Dunn’s band teacher, Marti Bott, said that “only a very small percentage of the students accepted into this band were from small schools.”
Like last year, the bands weren’t actually able to perform together due to COVID-19, but Dunn was able to reap the rewards of master classes at University of Northern Colorado and the University of Colorado.
Dunn expected that the bands would not meet in person, but that didn’t discourage her from auditioning. She said she would like to pursue a career in music after “music production, or music therapy,” Dunn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.