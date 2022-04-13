Buena Vista pitcher Jake Duncan grips the ball prior to making a pitch. Last Wednesday at Marvin Park in Salida, Duncan threw 12 of 14 first pitches for strikes on his way to a 4-inning no-hitter. He struck out three and walked one. Duncan contributed to the 19-0 rout of their county rivals by driving in six runs for Buena Vista on 2-3 with 3 runs scored.