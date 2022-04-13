The Demons improved to 6-4 on the spring with a 19-0, no-hit rout of county rival Salida last week.
Jake Duncan allowed a walk and one Spartan reached on a fielding error in Duncan’s almost perfect day on the mound. He threw 12-of-14 first pitches for strikes, fanned three and walked one.
“Jake was sharp on the mound, went right at them,” BVHS coach Greg Perrin said. “After an error on the first pitch of the game, we played well defensively behind him, allowing him to only throw 41 pitches in four innings, a very efficient day on the mound.”
While he may have walked softly to and from the mound, Duncan carried a big stick to the plate, which he used to drive home six runs on two hits in three at-bats. Batting third, he also walked once and scored three times, one of seven Demons to each score at least two runs.
Cleanup hitter Zandon Mitchell was also 2-3 with a home run and five RBI.
“We just barreled more balls than we have all year,” Perrin said, noting “we don’t track hits, we track 1’s (barely hit), 2’s (hit just OK) and 3’s (ball that’s barreled up). We barreled 18 balls in four innings of offense. That’s a pretty good day.”
Cole Reavis singled to lead off the game and took second base when Quinn Philips was hit by a pitch. Reavis stole third base and scored on a groundout by Duncan. Phillips scored when Mitchell followed with a triple to right.
Consecutive errors followed by a walk sandwiched between two strikeouts set up Duncan, who delivered a 2-run single to center for a 4-0 lead. Mitchell folowed with a home run to center for a 7-0 lead and rout was on after Seth Moss followed with a single, Danny Martin reached on an infield error and Elijah Evans was hit by a pitvh to load the bases.
Connor Scott reached on an infield single to plate Moss, Caleb Camp drove in two runs on an infield single before Scott was out advancing to third and the inning ended with a 10-0 Demons lead.
“Zandon’s 3-run home run was definitely an ignitor, but we had great at bats up and down the lineup and ran the bases very well to put more pressure on Salida defensively,” Perrin said. “We played well in all three phases of the game for sure.”
Reavis led the Demons with four runs scored, Duncan had three and Philips, Mitchell, Moss, Evans and Scott scored twice each.
BVHS 2-8-3-6 – 19-13-1
Salida 0-0-0-0 – 0-0-6
