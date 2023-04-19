A predominately strong westerly flow pattern was in place across the Rockies through the month of March, which brought ample moisture and snowfall to areas along and west of the Continental Divide, as well as generally cool, dry and windy weather to most of eastern Colorado.
With this in mind, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, issued April 11, indicates drought free conditions for much of the western half of Colorado, and has expanded severe (D2) and extreme (D2) drought conditions across portions of the southeast mountains and southern I-25 Corridor.
Exceptional drought (D4) conditions remain depicted across southeastern Baca County, with Extreme drought (D3) conditions indicated across extreme southeastern Las Animas county, through central Baca County and into eastern Prowers County and extreme southeastern Kiowa County. Extreme drought (D3) conditions are also depicted across southeastern Fremont County, extreme eastern Custer County, extreme northeastern Huerfano County and into the western 2/3rds of Pueblo County.
Severe drought (D2) conditions are depicted across southeastern Las Animas County into most the rest of Baca and Prowers counties, as well as into southeastern Kiowa county. Severe drought (D2) conditions are also indicated across southern portions of Teller County into the southern 2/3rds of El Paso County, the eastern half of Fremont County, the eastern half of Custer County and most of the rest of Huerfano County.
Severe drought (D2) conditions are also indicated across most of the rest of Pueblo County into the northern 2/3rds of Crowley County and western portions of Kiowa County.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are indicated across western Fremont County, most of the rest of Teller County into the northern 1/3 of El Paso County, as well as western Custer County, extreme western Huerfano County, and extreme northeastern portions of Costilla County.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are also depicted across western and eastern portions of Las Animas county into extreme northwestern Baca County, most of Otero County, Bent County into northwestern Prowers and central Kiowa counties.
Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are indicated across eastern Chaffee County, extreme eastern Saguache County, and extreme western and central portions of Las Animas County.
The rest of south central Colorado is deemed drought free and includes Lake County, western Chaffee County, the rest of Saguache, Minera, Rio Grande, Conejos and Alamosa counties and the rest of Costilla.
More information about drought classification can be found at droughtmonitor.unl.edu/About/AbouttheData/DroughtClassification.aspx
DROUGHT IMPACTS
Fire danger
Warm and windy weather through March and early April has lead to increased fire danger across the snow free areas of south central and southeast Colorado. Several new wildfires have been reported over the last month.
The latest information on fire bans and restrictions across the area can be found at: www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html
Agricultural
The latest CPC top soil and sub soil moisture data, as well as the longer term (1, 2 and 3 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) indicate below to well below soil moisture conditions across the southeast Plains, with the longer term (2 and 3 Month) EDDI data indicating moderate drying across the southeast mountains.
Hydrologic
The latest NRCS Colorado Water Supply Outlook Report and data indicates statewide mountain precipitation for the month of March was 185 percent of median, as compared to 101 percent of median at this time last year.
This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 124 percent of median, as compared to 98 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas River Basin, March precipitation came in at 145% of median, as compared to the 140 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 100% of median, as compared to 100% of median at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande basin, March precipitation came in at 203% of median, as compared to the 117% of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 118% of median, as compared to 93% of median at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated the statewide snowpack on April 1st was at 137% of median, as compared to 94% of median at this time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, April 1 snowpack was at 103% of median, ascompared to 98% of median at this same time last year. The latest streamflow forecasts for the Arkansas basin range from 68% of median at Grape Creek near Westcliffe, to 115% of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop.
In the Rio Grande basin, April 1st snowpack was at 140 percent of median,as compared to 101 percent of median at this same time last year. Thelatest streamflow forecasts for the Rio Grande basin range from 89% of median at Saguache Creek near Saguache, to 250% of median at San Antonio River at Ortiz.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 88% of median overall at the end of March, as compared to the 83% of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of March came in at 90% of median overall, as compared to the 91% of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of March came in at 104% of median overall, as compared to the 93% of median storage available at this time last year.
Climate summary
The average temperature in Alamosa for the past month of March was 32.8 degrees, which is 2.4 degrees below normal. Alamosa recorded 0.37 inches of precipitation through the month of March, which is 0.17 inches below normal. Alamosa recorded 4.8 inches of snow through the month of March.
The average temperature in Colorado Springs for the past month of March was 37.8 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees below normal. Colorado Springs recorded 0.08 inches of precipitation through the month of March, which is 0.71 inches below normal. Colorado Springs recorded 0.3 inches of snow in March, which is 5.4 inches below normal.
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of March was
39.9 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees below normal. Pueblo recorded 0.10 inches of precipitation through the month of March, which is 0.72 inches below normal. Pueblo recorded 1.4 inches of snow in March, which is 3.1 inches below normal.
Precipitation/temperature outlook
The Climate Prediction Center 6-to-10 day outlook, valid through April 25, leans to below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado.
The outlook for the rest of April, May and June still indicates better chances of above normal temperatures across southeast Colorado, along with equal chances of above, below and near normal temperatures across south central Colorado.
The precipitation outlook for rest of April, May and June still indicates a slight nod to below normal across south central and southeast Colorado.
