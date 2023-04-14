COVID’s impact on children’s educational achievement nationally and in the state of Colorado has had serious impacts on student’s sense of well being and student achievement.
On Thursday, April 20, a Drinks and Dialogue event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will discuss the scale of the problem nationally and at the state level as well as possible solutions including state tutoring initiatives to help students gain confidence and catch up.
Joining the discussion are Johns Hopkins University researcher Amanda Neitzel, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Evidence Research at the Center for Reform in Education, and local expert Samantha Messier, Ph.D., Director of Standards and Instructional Support at the Colorado Department of Education.
Dr. Neitzel is a research scientist who studies school-based interventions and has expertise in experimental educational designs and quantitative data analysis. Dr. Messier, a long-time resident of Colorado, has worked in the Boulder Valley School District for 17 years in a variety of roles. She currently supports the implementation of state-wide academic standards and best, first instruction.
The event features appetizers and a cash bar and will run 5:30 pm to 7 pm at the Salida Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Ave. Teachers, parents and the general public are welcome to attend; no registration required.
For more information and to learn about the League’s activities, visit https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/
