What is the current state of the pandemic nationally, globally and in Chaffee County and why is the Biden administration declaring the emergency to be over? These are among the questions to be discussed at the March 15 Drinks and Dialogue hosted by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County.
The event is open to the public and will be held at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, 29780 N. U.S. Highway 24, Buena Vista from 5 to 7 p.m.
Featured speakers are noted public health expert Dr. Eric Toner, Senior Scholar and Scientist at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health.
In addition to discussing the current state of the pandemic and the administration’s decision to declare it over, Dr. Toner and Carlstrom will explore what we have learned from our handling of the pandemic and our concerns for future pandemics, epidemics and outbreaks.
For more information visit lwvchaffeecounty.org
