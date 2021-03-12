The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is now accepting applications for the Dr. William G. Mehos scholarship.
This scholarship of $1,250 will go to a 2021 graduating high school senior who resides in the HRRMC hospital district (Chaffee and western Fremont counties). Eligible applicants have been accepted to a college or university, will be attending in fall 2021 and plan to major in a healthcare field.
Dr. Mehos was born and raised in Salida, and practiced family medicine locally from 1959 to 2003. He served on the HRRMC Board of Directors from 2004 to 2012, and has served on the HRRMC Foundation Board since its inception in 1986, currently serving as its Vice President.
Guidelines and application forms are available through local high school counselors and on HRRMC.com under the HRRMC Foundation tab. Applications must be e-mailed or postmarked by April 9.
For questions about the application process, contact HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or 719-530-2218.
