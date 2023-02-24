SALIDA — Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is now accepting applications for the Dr. William G. Mehos scholarship.
The scholarship awards $1,250 to a 2023 graduating high school senior who resides in the Salida Hospital District (including Chaffee County and western Fremont County). Applicants must be accepted to a college or university for fall 2023 and plan to major in a healthcare field.
Guidelines and application forms are available through local high school counselors or via the HRRMC website at www.hrrmc.com/hrrmc-foundation/foundation-scholarships. Applications must be e-mailed or postmarked by Friday, March 24.
Dr. Mehos was born and raised in Salida and returned in 1959 to practice family medicine, until his retirementin 2003.
Dr. Mehos served on the HRRMC Board of Directors from 2004 to 2012 as well as the HRRMC Foundation Board from its inception in 1986 until August 2021.
For more information, contact HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or 719-530-2218.
